The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

