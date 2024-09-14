The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
