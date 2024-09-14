The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 68.3% in August

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 979,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $316.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

