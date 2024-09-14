Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Up 44.9% in August

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tharimmune Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THAR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,550. Tharimmune has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.