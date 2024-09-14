Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 87.3% in August

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Trading Up 1.2 %

Thales stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Thales has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

