Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $678.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

