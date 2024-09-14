TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Up 176.1% in August

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.53. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
