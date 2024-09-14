TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Up 176.1% in August

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.53. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

