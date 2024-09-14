T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

