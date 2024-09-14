Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Sells $162,000.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 12,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
SNCR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
