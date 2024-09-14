SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $218,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,524.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.