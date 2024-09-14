Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,492,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 2,145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,488.2 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Shares of SSREF remained flat at $135.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. Swiss Re has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $138.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87.
About Swiss Re
