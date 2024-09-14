Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.28.

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Insider Transactions at Supply Network

In other news, insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total transaction of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00). In other Supply Network news, insider Gregory Forsyth sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.20), for a total value of A$10,080,000.00 ($6,720,000.00). Also, insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total transaction of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00). Corporate insiders own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.