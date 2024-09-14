Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.99. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 516,802 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,783,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

