Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in August

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 10,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

