Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,849.99 or 1.00026890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023843 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

