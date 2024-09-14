Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,179 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

