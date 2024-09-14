Stolper Co Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

