StockNews.com Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.