StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 829,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. StepStone Group has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $56.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after acquiring an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 264,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 225,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

