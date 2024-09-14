Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 71.5 %

STLXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

