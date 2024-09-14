Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 71.5 %
STLXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Stellar AfricaGold
