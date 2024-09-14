Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWH. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

