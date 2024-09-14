SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $238.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

