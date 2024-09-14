Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($195.11).
Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 9 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($194.66).
Softcat Trading Up 0.2 %
LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,491 ($19.50) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,662.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,576.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,611.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
