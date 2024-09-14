Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($195.11).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 9 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($194.66).

Softcat Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,491 ($19.50) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,662.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,576.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,611.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.35) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($25.50) to GBX 1,490 ($19.48) in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.86).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

