Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $61,357.68 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55.

SNOW stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

