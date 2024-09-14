Smog (SMOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $192,319.46

Smog (SMOG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Smog has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $192,319.46 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smog Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02079947 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $186,368.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

