Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,187,200 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 2,396,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skylark Stock Performance
Shares of SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Skylark has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.
About Skylark
