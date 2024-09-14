Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,187,200 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 2,396,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Stock Performance

Shares of SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Skylark has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

