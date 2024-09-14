SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.03 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $185.39 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars.

