Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.900-11.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.90-11.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

