Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Declines By 72.1%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of XLO stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

