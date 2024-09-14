Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Declines By 58.5%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 140.4% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

