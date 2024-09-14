Short Interest in T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Decreases By 47.0%

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance
TSLT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 3,662,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
