Short Interest in T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Decreases By 47.0%

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance

TSLT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 3,662,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

