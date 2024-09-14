Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Grows By 138.7%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

