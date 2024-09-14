Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declines By 25.0%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Barclays raised QinetiQ Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.65%.
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
