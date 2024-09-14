Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Declines By 95.0%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Poxel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. Poxel has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Poxel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Poxel
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.