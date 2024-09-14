Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Rises By 100.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 3,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

