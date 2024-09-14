Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 58.3%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

