Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Increases By 820.0%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.