Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Rises By 60.9%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,573. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.