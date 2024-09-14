Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Rises By 60.9%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,573. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

