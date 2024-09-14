Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 63.2%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. 125,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $23.85.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.