Short Interest in Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Expands By 82.0%

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Globavend Stock Performance

Shares of Globavend stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 11,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Globavend has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Get Globavend alerts:

Globavend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.