Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Declines By 52.6%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Clean Water ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
