Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Rises By 90.5%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 532,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

See Also

