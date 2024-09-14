Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 35.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 19.69% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

BJDX remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 900,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

