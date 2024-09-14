Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Decreases By 93.6%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $666.00.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

