Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of -426.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

