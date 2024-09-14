Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leede Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on Sernova from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Sernova Stock Down 5.6 %

TSE SVA opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. Sernova has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sernova

In other Sernova news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 359,600 shares of company stock worth $92,771. Insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

