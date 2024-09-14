Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.1 days.

Serica Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SQZZF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

