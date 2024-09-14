SelfKey Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.60 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About SelfKey
SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.
Buying and Selling SelfKey
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.
