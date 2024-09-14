Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,087.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,955.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,850.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Seaboard by 165.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

