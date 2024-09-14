Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

