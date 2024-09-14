Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases £243.36 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £243.36 ($318.24).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 340 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 370.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 327 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.60 ($5.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,166.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

